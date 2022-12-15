NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is confident that the Buccaneers will make the playoffs.

“I think they 100% make the playoffs,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, they would have to have a pretty awful run and lose their division games coming up in order not to make the playoffs. I see them making the playoffs for sure, and I think they can be the scariest team in the playoffs.”

As for Tampa Bay’s struggles, Gronkowski thinks that they must correct their offensive line issues and the injuries they’ve sustained.

“They got to fix the O-line problems,” Gronkowski said. “They’ve been having so many injuries there, so many guys rotating. So that’s really tough. A team starts with the offensive line. You got to be able to run the ball and also protect your quarterback when passing. That’s where it all starts, and hopefully they get a couple guys back before the playoffs start so they’re strong in that aspect of the game.”

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said RT Tristan Wirfs won’t be in play Sunday due to a high-ankle sprain and doubts that DT Vita Vea will play due to a calf injury. (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said DL Ta’Quon Graham won’t be back this season after having a recent procedure on his knee. (Mike Rothstein)

Panthers

Dan Graziano reports that Panthers owner David Tepper is looking for a head coach with NFL experience, which could help interim HC Steve Wilks get the full-time should, especially if they’re able to win their division and/or make the playoffs.

Graziano lists Marvin Lewis, Dan Quinn, Leslie Frazier, Frank Reich, and Sean Payton as potential candidates to watch for Carolina.

, , , , and as potential candidates to watch for Carolina. Panthers HC Steve Wilks said the team never considered bringing other kickers in after K Eddy Pineiro‘s rough outing. Wilks added that the team “put their arms around” Pineiro. (Joe Person)