NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

with the beat reporters for various teams. The Commanders, Saints, Jets, Falcons and Buccaneers all made offers in the range of one or two Day 2 picks, with Tampa Bay’s representative putting their 2023 second-round pick on the table. However, Tashan Reed, the Raiders beat reporter, points out that Carr’s no-trade clause is an important factor, as it will allow him to dictate where he goes. Carr’s contract also creates a deadline of three days after the Super Bowl due to his guarantees vesting, so the Raiders don’t have the strongest negotiating position.

If Carr is amenable to joining the Bucs, they are expected to have a need given QB Tom Brady isn’t expected back one way or another if he retires or signs elsewhere as a free agent.

Falcons

The Falcons were officially eliminated from playoff contention even in a moribund NFC South this past week with their loss to the Ravens. Still, HC Arthur Smith said there’s no intention of doing anything but trying to win down the stretch, even if it hurts Atlanta’s draft position.

“I understand the context, but there is a graveyard of horrendous draft picks when you’re up there high,” Smith said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “Some of it is luck. History will tell you that just because you’re sitting at a good spot doesn’t mean you’ll get a great player. Maybe luck is in your favor, maybe not.”

“You’re trying to set a culture of winning and winning the right way,” Smith continued. “We’ve had a lot of close games with a young team, and we’ve come charging back, but we haven’t gotten over the hump. To go in there not trying to win is disrespectful to this game, disrespectful to the players in that locker room.”

Panthers

Panthers’ recently signed CB Josh Norman said he is excited to play for Carolina after being drafted by the organization back in 2012.

“It’s like you’re in a dream or a movie, but it’s actually real and it’s happening,” Norman said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “It’s like an out-of-body experience I’m still trying to process.”

Norman departed from the Panthers in 2015 after having his franchise tag rescinded by former GM Dave Gettleman. The veteran cornerback recalled the situation after his return to Carolina.

“You know that’s a long story. I might not have time for it right now,” Norman said. “But I’m sure we know who the culprit was behind that situation.”

As for playing under interim HC Steve Wilks, Norman said that Wilks was always detail-oriented when he was the Panthers’ defensive backs coach from 2012-2016.

“Steve’s been ready for this opportunity for a long time. Even when I was here, he had that green book he pulled out, like, ‘I’m gonna be ready when my chance comes,’” Norman said. “He had everything detailed, the notes and everything set up when we were in the office sitting with him. I just knew it was gonna happen.”