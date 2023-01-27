NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Falcons

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post believes the Falcons stand out as a “prime destination” for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson this offseason.

“I think it’s the best fit for him and they match up for a trade,” a GM tells La Canfora.

La Canfora mentions that the Falcons have a top-10 pick they could use to entice the Ravens in a trade for Jackson if they’re unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Panthers

Panthers’ new HC Frank Reich said his first order of business is to build his coaching staff.

“Next on the agenda, is building the staff,” said Reich, via the team’s official Twitter. “Very excited about that. We’re committed to giving our team one of the best staffs in the NFL. Mr. Tepper’s made that clear. ‘Hey, let’s bring in the very best, Frank. Let’s bring in the very best.’ So that’ll be a methodical process. This isn’t just call up your buddies, let’s go to work.”

Panthers HC Frank Reich is expected to sign a four-year contract with the team on Monday. (Joe Person)

is expected to sign a four-year contract with the team on Monday. (Joe Person) Carolina thought it would be “weird” offering a position to former interim HC Steve Wilks on the staff considering both he and Reich were viewed as head coaching candidates. (Person)

on the staff considering both he and Reich were viewed as head coaching candidates. (Person) Reich had to answer questions about the revolving door of quarterbacks he had in Indianapolis, considering Carolina went through similar issues. Reich impressed the Panthers with his staffing options and what he learned from his time in Indy. (Mike Kaye)