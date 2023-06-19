NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said neither side of the ball had an edge during the team’s minicamp.

“I don’t think so – I thought the offense did well in the red zone, I thought the defense did well in third down. We’ve got to kind of complement that both ways,” Bowles said, via the team’s website.

Bowles added that the team’s quarterback competition will extend over the course of the offseason and into training camp.

“Some time during camp or right after camp, there will be a decision made. It’s still a quarterback competition right now – I’m not going to award [anybody] in shorts and t-shirts.”

Bowles complimented some of the team’s younger wide receivers and hopes that they can step up when it counts.

“Obviously, we drafted [Trey Palmer], he’s very fast,” Bowles explained. ‘[Rakim] Jarrett is very good. Even [Taye Barber] has played. We’ve got a lot of guys. [Kade] Warner has done some good things, [Ryan] Miller has done some good things. We’ve got a lot of guys competing. Route wise and intelligence wise, they’re about the same. It’s completely different in pads, when they’re getting re-routed and they have to block and do things. It’s hard to gauge them right now but mentally, I like where they’re at.”

Falcons

The Falcons signed veteran WR Mack Hollins fresh off of a career season with the Raiders in 2022 to be their new No. 2 receiver. The 29-year-old veteran is the second-oldest skill position player on Atlanta’s roster right now and his experience is showing so far this spring.

“In that wide receiver room, it’s a lot of young guys, and Mack has done a great job of stepping up and bringing those guys along whether it’s in the film room or whatever they need,” Falcons QB Desmond Ridder said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall.

A lot of teams would want more production from their No. 2 receiver spot. But given how run-heavy the Falcons figure to be in 2023 and the other threats they still have on the roster, Hollins’ leadership and blocking are the plus traits the team envisions him bringing into his role.

“The best thing about him is instant leadership as soon as you walk in the building,” Falcons WR coach T.J. Yates said. “It’s for the way he works. I mean, it’s infectious throughout the entire team. He’s had such an impact on the team from his leadership and his professionalism that he brings every single day.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich explained that DB Vonn Bell tweaked his hamstring, causing him to miss minicamp practice.

“He kinda tweaked his hamstring,” Reich said, via Panthers Wire. “It’s not crazy, but we need to get that taken care of, and he’ll be fine.”

Reich added that OL Chandler Zavala also has a minor pectoral injury that should be healed by the time training camp opens.

“He’s got a pec,” Reich added. “He’s got a strained pec. So, again, same thing. He’ll be fine for training camp. Not surgical. Just needs time to recover.”