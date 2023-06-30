NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced several changes to their front office staff.
- Vice President of Football Administration Mike Greenberg was promoted to Assistant General Manager.
- Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek was promoted to Assistant General Manager as well.
- Senior Director Jackie Davidson was promoted to Vice President of Football Research.
- Assistant Director Shane Scannell was promoted to Director of Pro Scouting.
Falcons
The Falcons announced several changes to their front office staff.
- Promoted director of player personnel Kyle Smith to assistant general manager.
- Promoted senior personnel executive Ryan Pace to director of player personnel.
- Hired former Senior Bowl scout Brian Zeches as a player personnel coordinator.
- Former player personnel coordinator Shelly Harvey is now an area scout.
- Former BLESTO scout Ben Martinez has now transitioned to pro scout.
Panthers
Injuries have been the biggest thing holding back Panthers CB Jaycee Horn as a rising young star who’s been tough as nails when he’s been on the field his first two seasons. The former first-round pick is optimistic his injury luck is about to turn.
“None of that stuff ever bothered me because I’m the one out there trying to get it done. It’s just been unfortunate injuries,” he said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “It’s been all bone breaks, no soft tissue or anything. Just cracked bones. I can’t control that, man. All I can do is try to play some good football when I’m out there and try to take all the precautionary measures to stay on the field. Outside of that, it’s in God’s hands.”
A few days after this interview, Horn was ruled out until training camp with a foot/ankle injury. It’s a setback but fortunately not as bad as it could have been.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!