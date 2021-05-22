NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said he plans to honor his entire five-year contract with the organization and doesn’t have “any plans on retiring.”

“Oh yeah, that’s the plan. I don’t have any plans on retiring,” Arians said, via Mark Cook of PewterReport.com. “It’s just, when do I not want to go back to work? When I’m not excited about going back to work then I’m cheating somebody. I’m cheating the Glazer family, I’m cheating my players. Right now I can’t wait to get back to work. I don’t know when that’s going to happen, but no, I’m not tied to any players.”

Arians said he is “extremely excited” about second-round QB Kyle Trask and backup QB Blaine Gabbert.

“I could get extremely excited about having another young quarterback and going to war with one,” Arians said. “I’ll be honest with you. I’d be excited to take Blaine Gabbert to war because I love Blaine Gabbert. I think he is the most underrated player in the NFL. So yeah, when its not fun, then it will be time.”

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett said he is not concerned about his contract situation and is letting his agent, Todd France, handle negotiations.

“When it comes to contracts, everybody knows I’m represented by Todd France,” Jarrett said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Call Todd about the contract stuff. It ain’t no secret. You know what I’m saying. Call Todd. He’ll talk to the people up here and everything is going to work out. So, call big Todd.” When asked if he’d like to stay with the organization long-term, Jarrett said he is from Atlanta but understands the NFL is a business.

“I’m from the city, but the league is what the league is,” Jarrett said. “But, I said what I said.” Jarrett added that he feels the Falcons have a talented defense. “We have the guys to have a great defense,” said Jarrett, via Ledbetter. Panthers Panthers HC Matt Rhule called second-round WR Terrace Marshall a “big, fast, strong, athletic” receiver and has a lot of potential. It is worth mentioning that Marshall is recovering from a knee scope in January. “He’s a big, fast, strong, athletic guy,” Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN. “His best football is ahead of him.” Panthers OC Joe Brady said they have a “great vision” for Carolina and believes his intangibles will become a “great asset” to the offense. “He’s a good fit,” Brady said. “All I can say is, we have a great vision for him as a Carolina Panther. The skill set he has is going to be a great asset to our offense. Not too many people are 6-2, 200-plus and run a 4.3, and are able to make plays on the ball like Terrace does.”