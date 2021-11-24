NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said the goal of the team is to just continue improving.

“Every day that goes by is closer to the end of the season. Every game is more important, cause there’s fewer of them and you don’t get any of them back,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re at a decent point, but we can play a lot better than we played. 7-3 through 10 games, there’s a lot to learn from. Hoping our best football’s ahead of us.”