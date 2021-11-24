NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said the goal of the team is to just continue improving.
“Every day that goes by is closer to the end of the season. Every game is more important, cause there’s fewer of them and you don’t get any of them back,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re at a decent point, but we can play a lot better than we played. 7-3 through 10 games, there’s a lot to learn from. Hoping our best football’s ahead of us.”
- The Athletic’s Greg Auman notes the Buccaneers would love to keep WR Chris Godwin, but they will have a much more difficult time bringing back everyone in 2022 than they did this past offseason.
- He doesn’t expect Tampa Bay to trade S Mike Edwards and notes Edwards could move into the starting lineup in 2022 if S Jordan Whitehead departs in free agency.
- Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said LB Devin White suffered a quad injury late in Monday night’s game and did not practice on Wednesday. (Rick Stroud)
- Arians added WR Mike Evans (back) did not participate on Wednesday.
Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith thinks RB Qadree Ollison ran “physically” in Week 11 and has “earned the right for more carries” going forward. (Michael Rothstein)
Panthers
- ESPN’s David Newton points out Panthers first-round CB Jaycee Horn (foot) returned to Wednesday’s practice in a red non-contact jersey.
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule said Horn is “definitely healing” but isn’t sure when he’ll return. (Joe Person)
