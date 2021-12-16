NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Athletic’s Greg Auman writes Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is likely looking at a massive deal in excess of $16 or $18 million a year if he reaches free agency this coming offseason. While Tampa Bay already has WR Mike Evans at $16 million a season, Auman notes it could be worth it still to keep Godwin at that number to maximize the remaining years of Tom Brady ‘s career.

, TE and RB seem likely to land elsewhere. Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich refused to answer questions about the Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy and added that he is focused on winning the NFC South: “I’m trying to win the division.” (Jenna Laine)

Falcons

Since an embarrassing drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys, the Falcons defense has stepped up noticeably the past few weeks, especially in Week 14’s win against the Panthers with three turnovers and a defensive score. Falcons HC Arthur Smith suggested things could be even better going forward, specifically in Year 2 under DC Dean Pees, who had to slow things down earlier this season after installing just 30 percent of his infamously complicated playbook.

“We’re not going to force things that maybe not fit our current personnel, and that’s not a knock on anybody,” Smith said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “It’s just the way it goes. You’re constantly evaluating that.” Aaron Wilson reports the Falcons brought in CB John Brannon, LB Calvin Bundage, LB Rashad Smith and CB Will Sunderland.

Panthers

Panthers OC Jeff Nixon said as Cam Newton continues to learn their offense, it may enable them to deploy him during the two-minute offense which backup QB P.J. Walker understands better at the moment now. (David Newton)

said as continues to learn their offense, it may enable them to deploy him during the two-minute offense which backup QB understands better at the moment now. (David Newton) As for splitting reps with Walker, Newton said that he is approaching the situation professionally and not allowing any distractions: “You’ve just got to be a professional. Don’t allow it to be a distraction, no matter what it is.” (Joseph Person)