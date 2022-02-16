NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- According to the Athletic’s Greg Auman, Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate is expected to rework his contract after taking pay cuts the last two years. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.8 million in 2022 and $7.5 million in 2023.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Buccaneers see WR Chris Godwin as a cornerstone player and want to work out a way to keep him.
- Godwin isn’t ruling out a return to Tampa Bay to Fowler, but he’s also excited about testing the open market and plans to factor quarterback play into his decision.
Falcons
- According to The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, the Falcons have parted ways with WRs coach Dave Brock.
- Kendall also notes that the Dolphins are hiring Falcons’ OL assistant Chandler Henley to their offensive staff.
- Falcons QB coach Charles London will remain with the team in 2022, despite interviewing for the Dolphins offensive coordinator job. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person takes a look at the Panthers’ options at quarterback for 2022. After talking with some folks around the league, he doesn’t view a trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers or Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as very likely, though there are some connections to both on the coaching staff and front office.
- Carolina has consistently been one of the teams most interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and Person doesn’t expect that to change, even if it means sending their next three first-round picks and maybe more.
- As far as other options, there’s 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo who almost certainly will be available. While he’s an upgrade over Sam Darnold, Person points out it’s possible he’s already reached his ceiling in a great situation with San Francisco, which Carolina might not be able to replicate.
- Person notes the Panthers weren’t interested in trading for QB Carson Wentz last year, so unless they’re really really desperate, they probably won’t be interested again if the Colts make him available.
- Going into the third tier of options, Eagles QB Gardner Minshew would likely only cost a mid-round pick and new OC Ben McAdoo was his QB coach in 2020 with the Jaguars. Person thinks he could be a decent option to compete with Darnold and points out Carolina inquired about him last season.
- There’s also Cam Newton and Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky but Person is pessimistic about the chances of either being brought in to start in 2022 for the Panthers.
