NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht remains adamant that TE Rob Gronkowski will be given time to make a decision on his future with Tampa Bay.

“I’m still giving him that time,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “We still talk. I think it didn’t matter if we drafted two tight ends. It wouldn’t matter. I think Rob welcomes that; the more the merrier for him. So that doesn’t show our hand on or foretell what’s going to happen in the future.”

Falcons

New Falcons QB Desmond Ridder is excited to compete with QB Marcus Mariota and make an impact in Atlanta during his rookie season. Ridder even compared himself to Mariota, noting that they can both help the team be successful.

“I didn’t want to put words into anyone’s mouth, but I’m like, man, like, you know, if they’re going to get [Mariota],” Ridder said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Why not get a younger guy just like him? That’s obviously myself. So when they picked him up, that got me really excited for Atlanta. Our athletic abilities, our leadership, our ability to extend plays and be smart with the ball. Once we do extend plays, I think that’s something we do really well. Being able to use our legs to get outside the pocket, making an efficient throw. Not doing anything dumb with the ball and being able to protect yourself. You know, as this game is for longevity. So I think you know, the both of us do a really good job of that. And so, like I said, I’m excited to get down there to learn from someone who’s been in the game for a long time and won a lot of games at the highest level.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith also mentioned that both quarterbacks have comparable qualities, adding QB Feleipe Franks into the mix as well.

“The good thing, too, is that you’re playing with guys with similar skill sets,” Smith said. “When you’re putting game plans together, it is refreshing. A lot of times, you’ve got guys with very different skill sets, and you’re going to have to have a plan if this guy goes out, this is where we’re going to have to go. So they are both — really, all three; Feleipe [Franks], too — that part is nice. When you put together how we’re going to play, that part does help having similar skill sets. They are both very athletic quarterbacks. So, that’s a good thing, he’s looked up to Marcus, because it’ll be a really good room.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told reporters that the Panthers are “happy with the group we have” after drafting QB Matt Corral, who will join Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker in Carolina’s quarterback room.

“I never put an absolute on anything,” Fitterer said, via David Newton of ESPN. “We came into this weekend with the intention of getting a quarterback, and that’s what we did. And we’re going to go with this group. I believe in drafting and developing new guys. We needed a young guy that we’re going to have to develop for the future of this team.”

Charles Robinson reports that talks between the Browns and the Panthers regarding QB Baker Mayfield stalled out, with Cleveland unwilling to take on a certain portion of his salary. Carolina then traded up to select Corral.