NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Matt Rhule

Bucs third-round RB Rachaad White is building confidence as he continues to gain experience in the team’s offense.

“I’ll say I’m very comfortable,” White said, via Bucs Wire. “Obviously, my confidence is at an all-time high, but it just comes along with it. It’s more about doing your job [and] the coaches put me in a great position, teach me the game, Tom [Brady], a lot of guys – leaders on the team – teach me the game, so I just keep learning as I go. But, the things I can control are my attitude and effort. And when I play, that’s what I control.”

White is doing everything he can to maximize the opportunities he’s given and is working on earning more as the season progresses.

“I’m just a big guy on opportunities, so that’s kind of what I focus on,” White said. “When opportunities come, I just have to make the best of them – that’s up to me to make them. I got a lot of great guys in my corner, my family and my friends and things like that and we all understand that life is about opportunities. Eventually, everyone is going to get their shot and when you get your shot, it’s about what you make of it.”

The Falcons worked out OL Parker Ferguson and OL Sam Schlueter. (Aaron Wilson)

Former Panthers HC Matt Rhule recounted his time with Carolina: “I wish I would’ve done a better job in year one and year two of having really strong relationships with the players. I can blame COVID, masks, and all those things…but it didn’t end the way I wanted it to. But I’m proud I never lost the locker room. I’m proud those guys fought and stood up for me ‘til the very end. I hope I get another chance to coach. I’d do some things better football-wise.” (Joe Person)

Rhule also commented on interim Panthers HC Steve Wilks: "Steve Wilks deserves a chance to be a head coach in the (NFL). He's a leader of men. And if this league needs one thing, if football needs 1 thing, we need diversity in our coaching hires. We need diversity in coaching searches. I think Steve's done a really nice job." (Person)