NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Buccaneers are concerned about their defense but they believe getting some players back from injuries, including DL Akiem Hicks , will be big and lead to improvement.

As far as LB Devin White, Fowler acknowledges Tampa Bay needs him to play better, but he gets the sense the team chalks up apparent effort issues late in Thursday's loss to the Ravens as more fatigue-driven given how decisively Baltimore won the time of possession battle.

Falcons

Falcons OT Jake Matthews believes in HC Arthur Smith and thinks the team has it in them to pull out more wins even in tough circumstances like the ones they faced against the Panthers on Sunday.

“Art talks all the time, too: It doesn’t matter what it looks like. The goal is to win. No matter what it takes. However we gotta score, whether it’s defense, offense, special teams, we all gotta work together to find ways to win,” Matthews said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “Sometimes it’s not always the prettiest, but this was a great team win. I think we learned a lot about ourselves, and we built a lot of confidence from it. We have what it takes, no matter the circumstance. There are a lot of scenarios where a lot of teams would count themselves out, but we just kept fighting.”

Panthers

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe surveyed other NFL decision-makers about the trade deadline and the Panthers got a lot of praise for their moves to deal away WR Robbie Anderson and RB Christian McCaffrey for six picks: “It is crazy to think the Panthers got almost a whole draft in the past two weeks.”

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes the Panthers got some interest in the leadup to the trade deadline this week in CBs Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson . However, Carolina wanted a second-round pick for Jackson after just extending him this offseason.

Henderson was a little bit cheaper, per Fowler, and was still on his rookie deal, however the Panthers like the progress he's made as a potential long-term contributor. He's under contract one more season.

Saints

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Saints made WR Marquez Callaway available at the trade deadline but didn’t get any takers.