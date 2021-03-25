NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers have not ruled out more cap-saving moves but Tampa Bay has not approached C Ryan Jensen or DE Jason Pierre-Paul about possible restructures.

or DE about possible restructures. According to Over The Cap, the Buccaneers will need to save $2,230,623 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.

Buccaneers LB Kevin Minter‘s one-year, $1.212 million extension includes $850,000 of his $1.075 million base salary is guaranteed and he’s owed another $137,500 on the fifth day of the 2021 league year. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

New Falcons S Erik Harris explained that he views the team’s current situation of “rebuilding” as an opportunity for him to succeed.

“I think people use the word rebuilding and they take it in a negative sense,” Harris said, via Kelsey Conway of the team’s official site. “I hear rebuilding, I hear opportunity.”

Harris, who originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in 2017, said he always felt he could be successful on the NFL.

“I felt in my heart there was a place for me in the NFL, I didn’t know [where] the journey would take me,” Harris said. “The journey has been amazing. I have a lot of people to thank for that.”

Harris believes he can bring “leadership” to the Falcons’ locker room and still has “a lot to give back” with his career.

“I feel like I still have a lot left to give back to the game,” Harris said. “[We] have the pieces; I was on the other end of it last year. I think it comes down to culture and holding each other accountable in the locker and playing for each other. I’m just excited to be a part of something that’s bigger than me. I’m just looking forward to bringing my leadership and what I can control. Really it comes down to just my leadership.”

Falcons’ new RB Mike Davis‘ two-year, $5.5 million deal includes $3 million guaranteed through a $1.5 million signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $1.5 million for 2021. He’s also set to earn a non-guaranteed base salary of $2.5 million in 2022. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Joseph Person reports that the Panthers offered former DE Efe Obada a contract prior to him signing with the Bills.

a contract prior to him signing with the Bills. ESPN’s David Newton writes that Panthers’ recently signed K Matt Ammendola could begin a “revolving door” of competition for K Joey Slye this offseason.

could begin a “revolving door” of competition for K this offseason. New Panthers LB Denzel Perryman ‘s two-year, $6 million deal includes $2.9 million guaranteed through a $2 million signing bonus and a $990,000 guaranteed base salary for 2021. He’s also set to earn a non-guaranteed salary of $1.035 million for 2022 to go along with $1.375 million owed on the third day of the 2022 league year. He can earn $500,000 in per-game bonuses in 2022. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s two-year, $6 million deal includes $2.9 million guaranteed through a $2 million signing bonus and a $990,000 guaranteed base salary for 2021. He’s also set to earn a non-guaranteed salary of $1.035 million for 2022 to go along with $1.375 million owed on the third day of the 2022 league year. He can earn $500,000 in per-game bonuses in 2022. (Aaron Wilson) Panthers’ new LB Haason Reddick ‘s one-year, $6 million contract includes four voidable years and a max value of $8 million. He’ll earn a guaranteed base salary of $990,000 in 2021 to go along with a $5.01 million signing bonus, and a $2 million sacks and Pro Bowl incentive. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $6 million contract includes four voidable years and a max value of $8 million. He’ll earn a guaranteed base salary of $990,000 in 2021 to go along with a $5.01 million signing bonus, and a $2 million sacks and Pro Bowl incentive. (Aaron Wilson) Panthers OL Pat Elflein‘s three-years, $13.5 million deal includes $6 million guaranteed/ He receives a $1.1 million signing bonus, his $990,000 base salary for 2021 is guaranteed, while $3.9 million of his $4.9 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed, to go along with a $3 million non-guaranteed salary in 2023. He’s owed $1 million on the fifth day of the 2022 and 2023 league years and can earn another $750,000 playing-time incentive over the final two years. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

The Athletic’s Larry Holder talked to a scouting source about the Saints potentially drafting a rookie quarterback this year. He came away with the impression even if they did draft someone, they would likely sit for a year behind QB Jameis Winston, as he was told: “to compare this group coming out to what Jameis is, it’s not even close.”