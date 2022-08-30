NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints, C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Buccaneers

Former Bucs HC Bruce Arians, who is still around as a consultant in a part-time role, highlighted some of the younger offensive players he thinks have stood out this summer.

“(Receiver/returner) Jaelon Darden made great strides in spring and camp. I think all the draft picks. [Second-round TE] Cade Otton has really showed me what I thought he’d do as a blocker, and [sixth-round TE] Ko Kieft; both those young tight ends have been very impressive,” Arians said via the Athletic’s Greg Auman. “[Third-round RB] Rachaad White is everything I hoped he would be. The draft guys nailed it. You never know until you get them out there, but White is going to be a hell of a player.”

Falcons

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports several other teams were interested in trading for WR Laviska Shenault, including the Falcons and Packers.

Panthers

Jordan Schultz reports the Panthers like Shenault's versatility and ability to line up anywhere offensively.

Saints

NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports the Saints were in discussions with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on a long-term extension and were about $4 million a year apart.

Duncan adds that team officials were unhappy with not just his asking price, but his decision to skip training camp workouts.

The team then opted to focus on future deals for OL Erik McCoy and DL Marcus Davenport , and dealt Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles so they would get a return for him now instead of letting him walk in free agency.

Saints HC Dennis Allen on the trade: "We traded Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. I want to say this: That was not an easy decision. We wouldn't have done that if we didn't feel extremely confident in the group we had." (Luke Johnson)