NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Sam Darnold

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles denied that there was any clock mismanagement in the team’s overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

“No. That clock was going to run down,” Bowles said, via Buccaneers.com. “We didn’t have enough to stop it right there, so, it was overtime right there right off the top. Once we couldn’t get the other play — Julio made a great play, then we couldn’t get there — it was going to overtime.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that OT Elijah Wilkinson “has a shot” to start practicing again and will know more on Wednesday. (Scott Bair)

Panthers

Panthers QB Sam Darnold told reporters that he wasn’t the sole reason the team was able to pull out a victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

“Yeah, I mean listen, you know it truly isn’t about me,” Darnold said, via Panthers.com. “There are so many guys that had a hand in this, for me to just go out there, do my job and find some completions, move the chains a couple of times. As I said our run game was stout today. Whenever our running backs, our offensive line, our receivers, tight ends can block like that, you know we can just stay ahead of the chains and keep it rolling, have a couple of good drives, and our defense can play the way that they played, I would be silly to sit up here and take all the credit. It was truly a team effort. I made my plays when I could. Just super proud of the guys in the locker room.”

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks will evaluate QB P.J. Walker‘s injury status before declaring him Darnold’s backup over QB Baker Mayfield. (David Newton)