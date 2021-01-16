NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians was asked by reporters if he would have an aggressive coaching style in this Sunday’s playoff game against New Orleans, an idea which Arians doesn’t seem too keen on.
“I don’t think so,” Arians said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’ll take calculated risks all the time — this game wouldn’t be any different on how it’s going, whether you go for it, kick field goals or whatever you do. All those decisions I think will just be normal. It’s a big game. It’s the sudden finality of going home or going to the [conference] championship. It’s a big, big game. It’s what you do this for.”
Falcons
- Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Falcons’ new HC Arthur Smith could add retired DC Dean Pees to his staff “in some capacity.”
- Pees was the Titans’ former defensive coordinator alongside Smith in 2018 and 2019.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that new Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith has a “strong chance” of taking Bears’ passing game coordinator Dave Ragone with him to Atlanta as offensive coordinator.
Saints
- Ian Rapoport, citing sources who are involved in the situation, reports that Saints QB Drew Brees is expected to retire after this season. Although, Breer has not made his future clear at this point.
- Brees has a solid contract waiting for him from NBC to be a TV analyst.
- Rapoport adds that the Saints are interested in re-signing QB Jameis Winston this offseason despite his lack of playing time this year.
- The Saints reportedly “love what they’ve seen in practice” from Winston throughout the season, but they have not determined if the quarterback has learned from his mental mistakes, given that he’s been on the bench for nearly all of the season.