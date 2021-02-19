NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Buccaneers

Greg Auman of The Athletic takes a look at five free agents that the Buccaneers could target this offseason given their connections to the organization.

  • Auman mentions Patriots RB James White as an obvious match with Tampa Bay given his experience with Tom Brady, while RBs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy are impending free agents.  
  • Auman could see the Buccaneers being interested in Patriots C David Andrews if current starter C Ryan Jensen, who is set to earn $10 million next season, becomes a cap casualty. 
  • Auman notes that Jets DL Henry Anderson is expected to be a cap casualty from his $8.2 million salary and could provide “relatively inexpensive depth.” Anderson notably recorded seven sacks under Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles in 2018 with the Jets. 
  • Auman believes Steelers ILB Avery Williamson is a player to keep an eye on in the event Buccaneers’ impending free-agent ILB Lavonte David signs with a new team on the open market. 
  • Auman confirms that Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead underwent surgery this week on his torn left labrum and is expected to have a 4-6 month recovery timeline. 

Falcons

Saints

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments