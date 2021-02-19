NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Greg Auman of The Athletic takes a look at five free agents that the Buccaneers could target this offseason given their connections to the organization.

Auman mentions Patriots RB James White as an obvious match with Tampa Bay given his experience with Tom Brady, while RBs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy are impending free agents.

as an obvious match with Tampa Bay given his experience with while RBs and are impending free agents. Auman could see the Buccaneers being interested in Patriots C David Andrews if current starter C Ryan Jensen, who is set to earn $10 million next season, becomes a cap casualty.

if current starter C who is set to earn $10 million next season, becomes a cap casualty. Auman notes that Jets DL Henry Anderson is expected to be a cap casualty from his $8.2 million salary and could provide “relatively inexpensive depth.” Anderson notably recorded seven sacks under Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles in 2018 with the Jets.

is expected to be a cap casualty from his $8.2 million salary and could provide “relatively inexpensive depth.” Anderson notably recorded seven sacks under Buccaneers DC in 2018 with the Jets. Auman believes Steelers ILB Avery Williamson is a player to keep an eye on in the event Buccaneers’ impending free-agent ILB Lavonte David signs with a new team on the open market.

is a player to keep an eye on in the event Buccaneers’ impending free-agent ILB signs with a new team on the open market. Auman confirms that Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead underwent surgery this week on his torn left labrum and is expected to have a 4-6 month recovery timeline.

Falcons

Adam Caplan mentions that the Atlanta Falcons will save $6.25 million in cap space by releasing DB Ricardo Allen and $4.5 million by releasing DE Allen Bailey.

Saints