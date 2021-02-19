NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
Greg Auman of The Athletic takes a look at five free agents that the Buccaneers could target this offseason given their connections to the organization.
- Auman mentions Patriots RB James White as an obvious match with Tampa Bay given his experience with Tom Brady, while RBs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy are impending free agents.
- Auman could see the Buccaneers being interested in Patriots C David Andrews if current starter C Ryan Jensen, who is set to earn $10 million next season, becomes a cap casualty.
- Auman notes that Jets DL Henry Anderson is expected to be a cap casualty from his $8.2 million salary and could provide “relatively inexpensive depth.” Anderson notably recorded seven sacks under Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles in 2018 with the Jets.
- Auman believes Steelers ILB Avery Williamson is a player to keep an eye on in the event Buccaneers’ impending free-agent ILB Lavonte David signs with a new team on the open market.
- Auman confirms that Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead underwent surgery this week on his torn left labrum and is expected to have a 4-6 month recovery timeline.
Falcons
- Adam Caplan mentions that the Atlanta Falcons will save $6.25 million in cap space by releasing DB Ricardo Allen and $4.5 million by releasing DE Allen Bailey.
Saints
- Washington DL Levi Onwuzurike has a virtual meeting scheduled with the Saints and previously met with all 32 teams during the Senior Bowl. (Justin M)
- The Saints are also scheduled to meet with Notre Dame DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji. (Chris Rosvoglou)
- Albert Breer of SI notes that Saints’ CB Marshon Lattimore could be a good trade candidate for the Jaguars, as a deal would reunite him with former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.