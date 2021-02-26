NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ WR Chris Godwin isn’t worried about the possibility of having to play this season on the franchise tag.

“Yeah, I mean, the way I look at it, similar to like a lot of guys,” Godwin told MJ Acosta of NFL Media. “Obviously, we all want to have long-term security; we all want to be able to take care of the people that we love. So that’s the ideal situation. But, you know, a franchise tag is not something that I can control. If that’s what keeps me here, then that’s what it is. And I’ll play on it and go back to war with my guys. As I said, I love it here in Tampa. I love what we have built, and I would love to stay.”

Albert Breer of SI notes that the franchise tag for WR Chris Godwin would likely cost around $3 million less than it would to use the tag a second time on LB Shaquil Barrett.

Tori McElhaney of The Athletic takes a look at three ways the Falcons can work around their current salary cap situation aside from parting ways with Matt Ryan or Julio Jones.

McElhaney names G James Carpenter and DT Tyeler Davison as possible cap casualties to create $6.451 million. However, Falcons DT Marlon Davidson struggling as a rookie could result in Atlanta holding onto Davison.

McElhaney believes restructuring DT Grady Jarrett 's contract from his $20.833 million cap number should be the Falcons' "top priority." She also lists OT Jake Matthews , OLB Deion Jones, and OLB Dante Fowler as other restructure candidates.

McElhaney expects the Falcons to sign several free-agents to one-year deals in order to sign more depth for 2021 and not overload their salary cap in 2022 and 2023.