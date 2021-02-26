NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers’ WR Chris Godwin isn’t worried about the possibility of having to play this season on the franchise tag.
“Yeah, I mean, the way I look at it, similar to like a lot of guys,” Godwin told MJ Acosta of NFL Media. “Obviously, we all want to have long-term security; we all want to be able to take care of the people that we love. So that’s the ideal situation. But, you know, a franchise tag is not something that I can control. If that’s what keeps me here, then that’s what it is. And I’ll play on it and go back to war with my guys. As I said, I love it here in Tampa. I love what we have built, and I would love to stay.”
- Albert Breer of SI notes that the franchise tag for WR Chris Godwin would likely cost around $3 million less than it would to use the tag a second time on LB Shaquil Barrett.
Falcons
Tori McElhaney of The Athletic takes a look at three ways the Falcons can work around their current salary cap situation aside from parting ways with Matt Ryan or Julio Jones.
- McElhaney names G James Carpenter and DT Tyeler Davison as possible cap casualties to create $6.451 million. However, Falcons DT Marlon Davidson struggling as a rookie could result in Atlanta holding onto Davison.
- McElhaney believes restructuring DT Grady Jarrett‘s contract from his $20.833 million cap number should be the Falcons’ “top priority.” She also lists OT Jake Matthews, OLB Deion Jones, and OLB Dante Fowler as other restructure candidates.
- McElhaney expects the Falcons to sign several free-agents to one-year deals in order to sign more depth for 2021 and not overload their salary cap in 2022 and 2023.
Saints
- Mike Triplett of ESPN says that any trade for Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson would likely see New Orleans sending back an elite player in return, such as WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara, CB Marshon Lattimore, T Ryan Ramczyk, and T Terron Armstead.
- Larry Holder of The Athletic proposes that New Orleans could send the Seahawks a 2021 first-round and third-round pick, as well as a 2022 first-round pick. This package would more than likely also include Lattimore and QB Taysom Hill.
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Saints.