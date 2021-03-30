NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Per the Athletic’s Greg Auman, Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said having both RBs Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette back would “probably not” rule out the team drafting another back.

Arians added the two would compete again to determine their roles in 2021: "That will all be defined through practice and OTAs and training camp and preseason … the best players are going to play. Obviously we have two really good ones at that position." (Auman)

As to what the Buccaneer’s plans are in the draft, Arians listed speed on defense, physical players on both the offensive and defensive lines and potentially a young developmental quarterback. (Rick Stroud)

Arians didn’t rule out Tampa Bay using a first-round pick on a quarterback: “If the right guy is there that we think is a developmental guy that has the upside that outweighs the five guys we’re looking at…sure.” (Stroud)

Asked about the status of WR Antonio Brown or another free-agent wideout, Arians said there are “offers out there” and they’re waiting to see what happens. (Auman)

Arians mentioned Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard is nearing a return to full health from an Achilles injury last year: "What a huge addition to have him back." (Auman)

Falcons

New Falcons RB Mike Davis has been all over in his NFL career so far. He was drafted by the 49ers and had a stint with the Seahawks after being waived. He signed with the Bears and was claimed by the Panthers after being cut again. Finally after a career year in 2020, Davis landed back in his hometown of Atlanta.

“The only thing I can say is that Atlanta was the best fit,” Davis said via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “…Never, never thought I’d have the chance to play for the Atlanta Falcons. It’s really a dream come true.”

Saints

The Athletic’s Larry Holder thinks the Saints will still sign CB Marshon Lattimore to a long-term deal following his arrest for receiving stolen property but this could complicate the timeline.

to a long-term deal following his arrest for receiving stolen property but this could complicate the timeline. Holder believes the Saints have more confidence in QB Jameis Winston than either Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew or 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, two other options that could become available.