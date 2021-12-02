NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

The Athletic’s Greg Auman notes Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis (quad) participated in Thursday’s practice and could be activated off the injured reserve ahead of Week 13.

Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) was spotted in a non-contact jersey at Thursday’s practice. (Auman)

(concussion) was in a non-contact jersey at Thursday’s practice and is still in the league’s concussion protocol. (Auman) Buccaneers Richard Sherman (calf) said he feels “really good” with his recovery and plans to return next week when he’s medically cleared and eligible to be activated from the injured reserve. (Auman)

Falcons

The past few weeks have made it abundantly clear just how important Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson is to the team. He injured his ankle early against the Cowboys in Week 10, then missed the following game on Thursday against the Patriots. Atlanta was outscored 68-3 in that timespan. His return provided an obvious energy lift in a 21-14 win against the Jaguars.

“He’s always about uplifting his teammates,” Falcons FB Keith Smith said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “It’s not only an example, but he is contagious as far as encouraging others.”

Obviously, Patterson’s production on the field is a big lift as well. He rushed 16 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, adding two catches for 27 yards in his multidimensional role.

“He plays a lot of roles, but he’s physical. He’s a hard guy to tackle, and that’s stating the obvious here. So, it brings a different element in that right,” Falcons HC Arthur Smith said. “When it gets late in the year, and you’re running the football, those hits add up and he can do a lot for us. It says a lot about him and went out there and played and he made an impact. But really, we needed something early. [I] felt we got some good momentum, and he was able to punch the ball in on that run and it kind of got us going again.”

Saints

Saints QB Taysom Hill, who suffered a partially torn plantar fascia, mentioned that doctors told him it would’ve been better to sustain a full tear and will have to play through pain for the rest of the season.

“I had a partial [tear], which after learning about, they said you’d rather have a full tear,” Hill said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s been what we’ve been working through in terms of pain management and tolerance. That’s been the challenge. I think we’re just getting to the point where I’m going to be dealing with pain. It’s just getting to the point where it doesn’t limit functionality.”