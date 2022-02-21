NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer hasn’t heard of Buccaneers QB Tom Brady having any issues with HC Bruce Arians personally but he has heard that aspects of Tampa Bay’s program frustrated Brady.
- Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s contract officially voided on Monday, leaving the team $5 million in dead cap space. (Spotrac)
Falcons
- Michael Rothstein of ESPN believes the Falcons’ best-case scenario is for WR Calvin Ridley to come back in 2022, and could see RB Mike Davis and DT Tyeler Davison as potential cap casualties.
Saints
- ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Tennessee WR coach Kodi Burns has been hired as the Saints’ new WR coach.
- Mike Triplett of ESPN notes that while the Saints don’t need to make any cuts to get under the salary cap, they’re likely to let go of veteran CB Bradley Roby, who is due $10 million in 2022.
- Triplett also points out that while safety and cornerback are currently the team’s biggest needs, they could still aim to bring in a coveted veteran such as QB Aaron Rodgers, QB Russell Wilson, or consider reuniting with journeyman QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!