NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski said that wouldn’t be surprised to see Tom Brady play until he’s 50-years old: “I was not surprised at all. I was actually surprised how quick it was, because I thought he was possibly going to take a year off or something like that and maybe come back after that. I believe he’ll have it until he’s at least 50 years old. I see his work ethic day in and day out, and it’s second to none.” (ProFootballTalk)

for a top 30 next week. Auman notes that Joseph will likely be a second-day pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert‘s one-year, $2.25 million deal includes a $1 million of his $1.5 million salary is guaranteed, to go along with a $750,000 roster bonus on the fifth day after contract execution and up to $1 million in playing-time and wins incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Falcons’ new RB Damien Harris said he was drawn to Atlanta by GM Terry Fontenot, HC Arthur Smith, and RBs coach Michael Pitre.

“Honestly, going on my visit and honestly them being the first one to call that, for me, personally shows the interest that somebody wants you right now. Going up there meeting with the GM and the head man and knowing that my old running back coach is there as well. It just jelled from there as far as personality-wise,” said Harris, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Consitution.

Harris said he never spoke about his specific role with the Falcons but is eager to contribute.

“Honestly, there was no role to be spoke of. At the end of the day, I know what my role has always been. Just coming into somebody’s organization and help them get to a championship.”

As for the Falcons being in a re-building phase, Harris said that he’s excited about this season and will see how things play out.

“Excited for the change. What’s better than change? I feel like it’s exciting. You don’t know what is going to happen. All I know is (with) me being who I am and what I can bring to the team as far as … whatever you want to call it as a rebuild or whatnot. I’m just excited to get there and see what happens.”

Saints

Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith recalled last season’s injury problems around the team and missing key players on their offense.

“I don’t think I can recall one game that everybody played together (on offense) last year,” Smith said, via Jeff Duncan of Nola.com. “And that’s tough being in this business. The No. 1 thing in this business is to win. You make it so much harder on yourself to win when you don’t have all of your key players.”

Smith had high praise of WR Michael Thomas and thinks their offense “moves much more smoothly” when he’s involved.

“Mike Thomas is just a whole different caliber of player,” Smith said. “When he is on the field, you definitely can see a different type of offense. The offense moves much more smoothly with him on the field. I’m excited to have him back because we really need him to be a part of this offense.”

Smith believes that they have an “explosive offense” when everyone is available.

“If everybody stays healthy, it’s going to be one hell of a show, one exciting offense, one explosive offense, and I definitely look forward to it being that this year,” Smith said.