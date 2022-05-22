NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles said that he’s not going to “put handcuffs” on the team’s offense, and wants to do whatever it takes to win.

“My attitude is to win the game any way possible,” Bowles said via Bucs Wire. “If we have to throw the ball 50 times to win, that’s great. If we have to run the ball 30 times to win, that’s great. We’ll take what they give us – we’ll always have shots for big plays.”

Defensive-minded head coaches like Bowles have a reputation for preferring conservative offenses, as opposed to previous Bucs HC Bruce Arians whose motto was “no risk it, no biscuit.” Bowles says things won’t look too different, however.

“Obviously, [Tom] Brady is a great passer,” Bowles continued. “We want to equal that with the running game, if we can. But, if they’re taking away the run and we have to throw the ball 60 times – and [Brady] throws five or six touchdowns – I’ll take the win. If we’re running the ball pretty good, and we can guard about 25 to 30 times, I’ll take the win. Whatever we have to do to win the ballgame. Nobody’s putting handcuffs on the offense from that standpoint. We’re going to do whatever we have to do to win the game.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said first-round WR Drake London‘s size was not the only factor they considered when electing to draft him.

“It’s a factor, but it’s not. … I know the popular narrative is it has to be this height or we want the bigger receiver,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “It’d certainly help, but that’s not [it]. … There’s some really good players that got taken. We’ll play with anybody that can help this team.”

Falcons’ third-round QB Desmond Ridder thinks London’s catching radius is important for building trust with quarterbacks.

“Being able to go up and get the ball, but being able to just make plays when plays aren’t there to be made,” Ridder said. “Play scrambles down, break down and it’s a one-on-one matchup, trusting in your guys and knowing that maybe if it was a smaller guy that maybe he’s not jumping as high or maybe they got a little bit of a matchup with a bigger corner or whatever it may be. But just having that catch radius and [knowing] that you’re able to throw it anywhere and them going make the play, I think that’s huge.”

Saints

Saints WR Jarvis Landry ’s deal is for one year and includes a signing bonus of $1.88 million, a base salary of $1.12 million, and incentives of $250,000 for 55 catches, 500,000 for 65 catches, and $1 million for 75 receptions. He can also earn another $500,00 for five receiving touchdowns among other incentives. (Field Yates)

’s deal is for one year and includes a signing bonus of $1.88 million, a base salary of $1.12 million, and incentives of $250,000 for 55 catches, 500,000 for 65 catches, and $1 million for 75 receptions. He can also earn another $500,00 for five receiving touchdowns among other incentives. (Field Yates) The Saints sent VP of football administration Khai Harley and co-DC Kris Richard as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)