NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans became the first player in team history to reach 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday in a loss to the Texans.
Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith on the Week 9 loss to the Vikings: “You can’t sugar coat it or make excuses. We had our chances and didn’t get it done.” (Josh Kendall)
- Matt Lombardo reports that the Falcons and Commanders never had serious trade conversations regarding DE Montez Sweat, even though Atlanta was interested and would have signed him to an extension.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says the Falcons still have a lot of belief in QB Desmond Ridder inside their building but they’re going with veteran QB Taylor Heinicke in the hopes of creating a spark. Atlanta has two more games before its bye week and is currently 4-4.
- Falcons S Jessie Bates was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness and CB Jeff Okudah was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.
Saints
- Dan Graziano says that given their salary cap situation, Saints RB Alvin Kamara could be a player the team opts to move on this coming offseason as they drafted RB Kendre Miller and RB Jamaal Williams has a guaranteed salary for next season.
- If Kamara were a post-June 1st cut by the team, he would save them $11.5 million in cap space.
- Graziano adds that QB Taysom Hill, LB Demario Davis, and S Tyrann Mathieu are three more veterans who could be difficult to keep given the salary cap issues in New Orleans.
- Saints DE Carl Granderson was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
