NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Giants, Seahawks

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans spoke about the conversation that he had with WR Antonio Brown before Brown decided to leave the field at MetLife Stadium during a game against the Jets.

“I just didn’t want him to go out like that, so I’m telling him, ‘Please don’t go out like this.'” Evans said, via Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports.

Matt Lombardo says people inside the NFL have suggested the Steelers , Buccaneers , and Broncos Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. may be interested in acquiring 49ers QBthis offseason.

The Buccaneers are promoting Tim Atkins from quality control coach to defensive and special teams assistant. He has been on Bruce Arians’ staff for the past three seasons under DC Todd Bowles. (Greg Auman)

Giants

Giants STs coordinator Thomas McGaughey said he was eager about returning to New York despite interviewing with the Bears and Chargers this offseason.

“First things first, this organization has been really good to me and my family. I’m a Giant for life,” McGaughey said, via Matt Citak of the team’s official site. “It’s been great to me. I couldn’t wait for the opportunity. I interviewed other places, but I couldn’t wait for the opportunity to come back and try to build something special here with Coach.”

McGaughey reiterated that the Giants are “special” for him and his family.

“It’s one of those things where every morning when you get up, it’s not a ‘I got to,’ it’s ‘I get to.’ Everybody doesn’t have that opportunity when they get up and go to work, to be a part of something special. This place is special. It’s been special to me and my family, and I’m super excited about being able to come back and continue to try to help this football team get back to the heights that it’s been to before.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf wants to be in the Olympics in 2024 as a sprinter, despite currently recovering from minor surgery.

“I’m not just running just to run. I can do that on a track somewhere. I’m trying to go to the Olympics,” Metcalf said, via Taylor Rooks. “I’m in a boot right now so I can’t do too much, but next year I’ll start back training for it,” Metcalf said. “In 2024 you’ll see me again.”