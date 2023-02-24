NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Kyle Trask, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales said he “really liked” QB Kyle Trask when he was coming out of the University of Florida in 2021.

“I really liked him coming out (of college),” Canales said, via NFL.com. “If you look at some of the skill position players he had there, Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, who had the big return in the Super Bowl, Dameon Pierce. He was able to distribute, and the thing we’re going to help Kyle continue to build on here is to just be a point guard. Point guards don’t have to be the one that scores all the points. You just distribute. Play on time, get the ball out of your hands. Life’s better that way when you do that. You’ve got these bears chasing you. If you don’t like bears chasing you, then get rid of the ham.”

When asked about the Buccaneers’ potential plan at quarterback, former HC Bruce Arians responded that he thinks Tampa Bay is in “good hands” with Trask but they must also determine what their options are “behind Door No. 2.”

Panthers

Panthers’ new OC Thomas Brown said they want to find a quarterback who fits their system and carries a “point guard mentality” of distributing the football.

“[We want] a really good one,” Brown said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think it’s a lot of guys are gonna come in all shapes and sizes. But to me, it’s an ongoing conversation. We had some great dialogue the last couple days. It’s about who fits into this system, being selfless from a mentality standpoint, but also having a point guard mentality. Being able to distribute the ball to your playmakers and on third down, red zone, two-minute, go play Superman.”

Saints

The Saints expressed interest in adding Joe Lombardi back to their staff before he signed with the Broncos. (Jeff Duncan)