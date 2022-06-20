NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Matt Corral, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis says that WR Jaelon Darden has plenty of room for improvement ahead of the 2022 season. He played sparingly as a fourth-round rookie but there’s an opening this season with Chris Godwin‘s ACL recovery.

“I’m really proud of him, and that’s another young guy that I want to help develop because he has a lot of potential,” Davis said, via Greg McKenna of the Tampa Bay Times. “He can be a really good playmaker for us and compete for that receiver spot among this talented receiver group.”

Panthers

The Panthers hope to be patient with third-round QB Matt Corral despite trading a future second to move back into the third round to select him. Panthers HC Matt Rhule acknowledged Corral will need some development time and the team isn’t promising him anything his rookie season.

“He has a good spirit, a good demeanor about him when he walks in the building. And I think he understands there’s no timetable for him,” Rhule said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “There’s no, ‘Hey, you’re sitting a year,’ or ‘Hey, you’re playing the first game.’ There’s, ‘Your job’s to get ready and the opportunity will come when it comes, and you have to be ready for it.’ I think he has that sense of urgency when he works. I respect the way he works. But he has a lot to learn. A lot to learn.”

Person notes there still doesn’t seem to be much progress between the Browns and Panthers in talks on potentially acquiring QB Baker Mayfield. They remain unable to close the gap on how much of Mayfield’s contract each side will be responsible for.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said that second-round DB Alontae Taylor is exceeding expectations this offseason: “I really like him. I think he’s probably a little further ahead than what I anticipated when he got in here. I’m excited about seeing what he can do.” (Rod Walker)

Allen said he views QB Taysom Hill as a "multi-position weapon" for their offense. (Mike Triplett)

as a “multi-position weapon” for their offense. (Mike Triplett) Triplett expects Hill to be used in read-option packages similar to previous years, in addition to participating on special teams.