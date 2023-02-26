NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Jameis Winston, Saints

Buccaneers

Dan Pompei of The Athletic mentions Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette as a potential cap casualty, as the team could look to go younger with RB Rachaad White during their rebuild

Releasing Fournette would save the Buccaneers $3.47 million for the 2023 season.

As of now, the Buccaneers are -$56,531,921, so there’s clearly work to do before they can add anyone to their roster.

Panthers

Joe Person of The Athletic lists LB Shaq Thompson as a cut candidate for the Panthers this offseason, as they would save $13.2 million by letting go of the veteran linebacker prior to June 1st.

Person also points out that Thompson carries the third-highest cap number for the team at $24.5 million.

Saints

Saints QB Jameis Winston isn’t sure what his future is but notes that he still has one year left on his contract with New Orleans.

“Technically I’m not a free agent just yet, I have one more year under contract,” Winston said, via USA Today, “My main thing right now is, I’ll stay healthy and be ready to play. That’s the only thing that’s on my mind. I’ve got to be ready to play because when given the opportunity, I look forward to taking advantage of it.”