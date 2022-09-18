NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Matt Rhule, Saints, Jameis Winston

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans on his history with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore after the two were ejected after a brawl on Sunday: “Super competitive. Today, he was just too emotional. You don’t throw punches at guys on the field. He threw a punch at Lenny, and I can’t let that happen to my teammates. So I shoved him… turned into a brawl.” (Jeff Darlington)
- Evans also spoke about the rivalry and said nothing violent was intended: “We’re in New Orleans. It gets spicy sometimes. Got a little heated in the scuffle. I’m glad nobody got hurt and glad our team responded after it.” (Jeff Darlington)
Panthers
- In a hit on FOX Sports, the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman says Panthers HC Matt Rhule is a potential wildcard option for Nebraska later in the season if he becomes available. Nebraska fired their coach last week.
- Panthers QB Baker Mayfield after his second straight loss as the starter in Carolina: “We are very close. We put in the work and deserve to have fun on Sundays.” (Ellis L. Williams)
- Panthers DE Brian Burns was fined $15,914 for a high hit on the quarterback that was penalized. (Mary Kay Cabot)
Saints
- Saints HC Dennis Allen on the injuries that QB Jameis Winston is dealing with: “He’s got a back issue that he’s dealing with. … I’m not going to go into any of that.” (Katherine Terrell)
- Allen on being concerned about Winston as the season goes on: “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow when he comes in, goes through the rehab, and meets with the trainers. We’ll kind of take it as it goes, but he and I both felt like he was in a good position to go in the game.” (Terrell)
- The brawl between Tampa Bay and New Orleans was also addressed by Allen: “You see those things happen all the time. What I’d like to see is Marshon not retaliate. I believe it was Leonard Fournette, not 100 percent positive, I believe he was the first one to kind of push and shove Lattimore. … Usually they don’t get the instigator.” (Terrell)
- DA on Winston’s back bothering him: “I didn’t really see that necessarily. Again, that’s probably a question for him. … That’s a good defense that we played. … There are a couple of throws I think he missed that typically he wouldn’t. We’ll have to evaluate the tape.” (Terrell)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!