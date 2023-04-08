NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers recently signed S Ryan Neal points out he’s been training in Tampa Bay for the past 4-5 years and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the organization.

“It’s funny — it’s not really a welcome because I’ve been down here for the past four or five years, I train out here,” Neal said, via the team’s Twitter. “So it’s like home part two to me. This is a sweet opportunity for real. Couldn’t pass it up — I could not pass it up. And like I said, what better place to be than Tampa?”

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer feels like the team is ready to compete in 2023 even with a rookie quarterback at the helm.

“If you’re going to go with a young quarterback, you have to have a running back, you have to have the tight end, you have to have the receivers,’’ Fitterer said, via David Newton of ESPN. “We feel like we have the offensive line. … Everything we’ve done the last couple years is build a defense, build an offensive line, so when we get to that position, we can drop someone in. We’re in that position right now.’’

Saints

The Saints hosted Ball State WR Yo’Heinz Tyler at their local prospect day on Friday, per Aaron Wilson.

at their local prospect day on Friday, per Aaron Wilson. Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan TE Joel Honigford will attend the Lions’ local pro day after private workouts with the Commanders and Saints.

will attend the Lions’ local pro day after private workouts with the Commanders and Saints. Aaron Wilson reports that Kentucky State CB Jai Nunn-Liddell worked out privately for the Saints.

worked out privately for the Saints. New Orleans also hosted LSU S Joe Foucha at their local prospect day. (Wilson)

at their local prospect day. (Wilson) Nick Underhill reports Southeastern QB Cephus Johnson and Southern Mississippi OL TyKeem Doss had “good days” at New Orleans’ local prospect day.