NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers recently signed S Ryan Neal points out he’s been training in Tampa Bay for the past 4-5 years and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the organization.
“It’s funny — it’s not really a welcome because I’ve been down here for the past four or five years, I train out here,” Neal said, via the team’s Twitter. “So it’s like home part two to me. This is a sweet opportunity for real. Couldn’t pass it up — I could not pass it up. And like I said, what better place to be than Tampa?”
Panthers
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer feels like the team is ready to compete in 2023 even with a rookie quarterback at the helm.
“If you’re going to go with a young quarterback, you have to have a running back, you have to have the tight end, you have to have the receivers,’’ Fitterer said, via David Newton of ESPN. “We feel like we have the offensive line. … Everything we’ve done the last couple years is build a defense, build an offensive line, so when we get to that position, we can drop someone in. We’re in that position right now.’’
Saints
- The Saints hosted Ball State WR Yo’Heinz Tyler at their local prospect day on Friday, per Aaron Wilson.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan TE Joel Honigford will attend the Lions’ local pro day after private workouts with the Commanders and Saints.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Kentucky State CB Jai Nunn-Liddell worked out privately for the Saints.
- New Orleans also hosted LSU S Joe Foucha at their local prospect day. (Wilson)
- Nick Underhill reports Southeastern QB Cephus Johnson and Southern Mississippi OL TyKeem Doss had “good days” at New Orleans’ local prospect day.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!