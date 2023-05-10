NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Bucs OC Dave Canales mentioned that Tristan Wirfs would play at left tackle, with Matt Feiler at left guard, and Ryan Jensen at center. (Greg Auman)
- Canales on the QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask: “If Kyle would have had more opportunities, you know, I’d love to see what would happen to those. So I don’t think we need to rush to make any decisions.” (Rick Stroud)
- Bucs RB coach Skip Peete says former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has to accept a role change from a $12 million running back to a $4 million running back: “So who’s gonna be the one to tell him?” (Stroud)
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person notes the Panthers are planning to move S Jeremy Chinn around from safety to big nickel to linebacker, with the hope that being closer to the line of scrimmage can help him make more impact plays.
- Person adds Panthers TE Tommy Tremble has an opportunity to develop into a role player for the team that skipped the position in the draft, but given the emphasis HC Frank Reich places on the position, this is likely his last chance.
- Other players with the chance to become contributors or even starters, per Person, include OLB Amare Barno, LB Brandon Smith, and G Cade Mays.
Saints
- Nick Underhill reports that Saints TE Foster Moreau has a chance to play as early as next week after being cleared following his diagnosis of Hodgkins’ Lymphoma.
