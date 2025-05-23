NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs fourth-round pick David Walker was a disruptive force at the 2025 Senior Bowl and was watched closely by ILB coach Larry Foote.

“He was invited to the Senior Bowl, and I saw him matched up with the top competition, and he did a good job,” Foote said, via the team website. “He belonged…He is just a dawg. He can rush the passer, and he is tough. He loves football, and you know his height thing, I think that is why he slid [in the Draft]. I was glad that we were able to get him. I am a little biased because I was a fourth-round pick, and when I made my first Super Bowl in Pittsburgh, we were full of guys that were late-round picks – fourth-round guys, sixth-round, and even some free agents. So, I just believe that if you do a good job in those rounds, you will set yourself up to win the Super Bowl. I was excited that we got that caliber of player at that pick.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore was asked if the team would bring in quarterbacks with more experience, but replied that they would be giving the players they had chances first.

“Certainly there are times where if the opportunity presents itself, you feel like it’s a really good fit, you’d love to do it,” Moore said, via the team website. “We feel like we have some good guys here that can certainly mentor each other at the same time, going through this process. We’ll see how this whole thing progresses. The roster is a moving, dynamic thing throughout the offseason process.”

Panthers

Panthers’ fifth-round DT Cam Jackson is looking forward to learning from Derrick Brown and A’Shawn Robinson as he starts his NFL career.

“I want to be under and just be under their wing, not only as a teammate but also as a little brother as well,” Jackson said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site.

Jackson said he asks a lot of questions to Brown and Robinson. In the end, he’s confident the two veterans will help him become “the best version of me.”

“I try to pick (DB’s brain) a lot, just talking to him,” Jackson said. “I actually texted him and told him, you know, him and A’Shawn Robinson, them are two guys… I’m going to be around and sitting around in the D-line room, so just being around them guys picking their brain and just being able to be the best version of me and helping them out.”

As a defensive tackle, Jackson is focused on being in the right position and helping out his defensive ends.

“I say, just extra effort, you know, especially with us the tackles, we get doubled a lot,” Jackson said. “So, the D-end guys, you know, they’ll bring, they’ll make the quarterbacks step up to us, and we’ll be there to make the plays. So just extra effort.”