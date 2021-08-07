NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul expects rookie OLB Joe Tryon to be a “difference-maker” for Tampa Bay’s defense this season.

“Joe is going to be amazing,” Pierre-Paul said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s doing stuff that I’m looking at and thinking, ‘Man, I wish I would’ve known that when I was a rookie.’ He’s doing amazing stuff out there. Me and [Shaq Barrett] were just talking about him on the sideline while watching him go at it with the tools. I told Shaq, ‘He’s going to be the difference-maker for us.’ He’s been moving since day one when he got here. From there to now, he’s been moving tremendously. He just has to stay on his feet. I had that problem myself.”

Panthers

Panthers DT Derrick Brown acknowledged there was a learning curve in his rookie season going from college to the NFL.

“You’ve got a lot Pro Bowl guys within these lines, man. I got the best experience at the worst time, I feel like. It’s very humbling,” Brown said, via The Athletic’s Joe Person. “You come in, there’s a lot of expectations. And you realize the consistency level has to be every single week. You can’t have up and down, up and down. Yeah, there’s gonna be times where you’re not gonna be able to make it all, but you’ve gotta be consistent in what you do.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule explained the specifics of how Brown is trying to improve his game.

“Derrick’s trying to convert himself from a run defender, power run defender, into a guy that can also rush the passer,” Rhule said. “He’s trying to make that step and become an elite three-technique. He was good in OTAs. He has to have a great training camp and put together a really good season.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Carolina Panthers worked out S Brian Cole, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, and S La’Darius Wiley.

Saints

Saints’ RB Devonta Freeman says playing with New Orleans is a “dream come true” and adds that he has always been a fan of the team, even when playing them twice as a member of the Falcons. (Nick Underhill)

Saints LB Kwon Alexander said he’s fully recovered from his torn Achilles and feels “more explosive” than ever. (Katherine Terrell)