NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers’ CB Richard Sherman says he hasn’t gotten an MRI on his strained hamstring but feels it’s “nothing too serious” and thinks he’ll be out “at most a couple of weeks.” (Joey Knight)
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers are scheduled to work out LB Erroll Thompson on Monday.
Panthers
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers worked out P Britton Colquitt.
Saints
- Katherine Terrell of The Athletic points out that while DE Cameron Jordan has zero sacks so far this season, the unit is still trying to find chemistry and DT David Onyemata is still serving his suspension.
- Terrell mentions that she “cannot envision any scenario” in which C Erik McCoy doesn’t get his starting job back from G Cesar Ruiz. She adds that McCoy is a more natural center and that Ruiz will likely slide back to right guard upon his return.
- Terrell believes that rookie CB Paulson Adebo has earned more snaps but CB Bradley Roby could see more playing time due to the fact that the team traded draft picks for the veteran.
