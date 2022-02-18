NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Regarding finding Tom Brady ‘s replacement, NFL Media’s James Palmer mentions the Buccaneers still feel that they are capable of winning right now and the organization is doing a “ton of homework” on Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Texans QB Deshaun Watson .

Panthers

Joe Person of The Athletic takes a look at some moves the Panthers could make to create some cap space this offseason.

Person believes the Panthers could restructure LB Shaq Thompson ‘s contract for $5 million of cap room.

to be a “pretty obvious cap casualty” this offseason, as the Panthers would recoup $3.5 million of cap room. Panthers OL Cam Erving didn’t live up to expectations in his first year in Carolina, but Person explains that his versatility paired with the lack of cap savings they would get from cutting him likely means he’ll be back with the team in 2022.

Saints

According to Nick Underhill, University of Kentucky OC Liam Coen was “in the mix” for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job, but was never offered the position.

was “in the mix” for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job, but was never offered the position. According to Justin Melo, the Saints were among teams that had a “long meeting” with Miami WR Mike Harley Jr. at the 2022 Senior Bowl.