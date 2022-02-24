NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Greg Auman of The Athletic points out Buccaneers P Bradley Pinion carries a figure of $2.9 million next season and didn’t kick well enough to stay on the roster at that sum.
- Auman also expects TE Cameron Brate to take a pay cut from his $6.8 million salary. If not, he and K Ryan Succop ($2.5 million) are two other cut candidates.
- ESPN’s Jenna Laine is doubtful Buccaneers OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, TE O.J. Howard or RB Ronald Jones are back with the team in 2022.
- According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady can’t be fully counted out as an option for Amazon in its broadcast team for Thursday Night Football, although Brady has shown zero interest in commentating so far.
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person goes through the list of potential cap casualties to highlight potential fits for the Panthers. At the top of the list is Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries, who would save Arizona $15 million if released. Person points out Carolina has an obvious need at left tackle and did a ton of work on Humphries when he was coming out in the draft in 2014.
- Person notes Vikings LB Eric Kendricks could be appealing to the Panthers given their need for another starter next to Shaq Thompson, but his market would be strong if released. Steelers LB Joe Schobert might be a more affordable option.
- Person mentions Jaguars C Brandon Linder could be appealing to Carolina as a backstop to expected 2022 starting C Pat Elflein.
Saints
- The Athletic’s Larry Holder writes that re-signing QB Jameis Winston may once again be the best option for the Saints and the one they find most attractive. He brings up something a source in line with the team’s thinking explained about why they were willing to forego a trade for Matthew Stafford to bet on Winston last year.
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic writes that Saints CB Bradley Roby carries a figure of $10.2 million in 2022 and won’t be back at that number with the Saints currently $70 million over the cap.
- Terrell adds the Saints are light on outright cut candidates, but DE Cameron Jordan, WR Michael Thomas and CB Marshon Lattimore will all probably restructure their deals.
- After tagging S Marcus Williams last season, the Saints may be forced to do so once again as to not lose him one year later with the two sides yet to reach a long-term contract. A second tag would be $13.5 million. (NFL.com)
