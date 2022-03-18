NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers’ new WR Russell Gage said that Tom Brady reached out to him on Monday night: “It definitely caught me off-guard. … For a minute, I thought it was a prank!” (Jenna Laine)
- Gage’s three-year, $30 million deal includes a guaranteed $3.5 million salary in 2022, $10 million guaranteed for injury at signing in 2023, and $5 million guaranteed for skill and injury in 2024. He receives another $5 million guaranteed for skill the fifth day of the 2023 league year, $2.5million on the fifth day after the contract is signed, a $6.5 million roster bonus, and another $4 million roster bonus owed on April 2. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- David Newton of ESPN takes a look at how the Panthers may address the quarterback position and feels it is “doubtful” for Carolina to pursue 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo given his potential contract demands and recovery from shoulder surgery.
- Should the Panthers look toward Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Newton points out that he would come at a much cheaper price than Deshaun Watson but would be set to be a free agent in 2023.
- Newton could also see Eagles QB Gardner Minshew being a trade candidate.
- Although Newton views free-agent QB Jameis Winston as a suitable option, he doesn’t think Carolina would commit a multi-year deal to Winston.
Saints
- Saints S Marcus Maye‘s three-year, $22.5 million deal includes a $6 million signing bonus, his $1.35 million salary for 2022 is guarnateed, while his $1.35 million and $7 million salaries in 2023 and 2024 are non-guaranteed. He’s owed a $5.8 million bonus on the fifth day of the 2023 league year for skill and injury, can annually earn up to $1 million in per-game game roster bonuses and a $1.5 million Pro Bowl incentive (Aaron Wilson)
- Nader Mirfiq reports that Saints WR Marquez Callaway underwent surgery on his thumb.
