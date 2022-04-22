NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Regarding chatter that Tom Brady was in talks with the Dolphins to become a minority owner and play for Miami, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said they haven’t any discussions with Brady over the matter.

“No, we haven’t had those discussions. Only discussions that we’ve had with Tom is when he came back and we’re excited about this year and to get going,” Licht said, via Kevin O’Donnell of WTVT.

Panthers

Panthers’ new P Johnny Hekker said he signed with Carolina for a number of factors, including working with STs coordinator Chris Tabor, K Zane Gonzalez, LB Frankie Luvu, and reuniting with LB Cory Littleton and G Austin Corbett.

“Because they wanted me,” said Hekker, via PanthersWire. “I think it was an opportunity that the organization, once I got released, quickly got in line and put their best offers out there. It’s a great place to come. Of course, the Coach [Chris] Tabor aspect also plays into it. I’m really excited to play for a guy that’s had a lot of respect around the league. J.J. Jansen is a guy that I’ve been familiar with for a long time. Zane Gonzalez, played against him when he was in Arizona. Seeing some of these other guys—Frankie Luvu. We brought in Cory Littleton. Austin Corbett came over as a free agency signing as well. So there was an aspect of familiarity here that I was really excited about.”

As for why he was released by the Rams, Hekker responded that Los Angeles had “a lot of guys to pay” and wants to prove his former team wrong.

“Hard to say,” Hekker said. “They have a lot of guys to pay. I’m a guy they probably viewed as an older guy. Who knows? That’s for them to answer. I’m here to just prove ’em wrong. Let ’em know they should’ve kept me going and my best years are ahead of me.”

The Panthers hosted LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

The Saints hosted Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle for an interview this week. (Doug Kyed)

for an interview this week. (Doug Kyed) New Orleans also hosted Alabama LB Christian Harris for a top 30 visit. (Jordan Schultz)

Saints S P.J. Williams ‘ one-year, $2.54 million deal is guaranteed but only counts for $1,187,500 against the cap given he signed a four-year qualifying offer. (Nick Underhill)

‘ one-year, $2.54 million deal is guaranteed but only counts for $1,187,500 against the cap given he signed a four-year qualifying offer. (Nick Underhill) The Saints hosted Wyoming LB Chad Muma for a workout. (Kyle Newman)

for a workout. (Kyle Newman) SMU WR Danny Gray had a private workout and dinner meeting with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)