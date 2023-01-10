NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Dennis Allen

Buccaneers

Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the idea that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is considering retirement. It of course is also relevant to the situation Brady finds himself in this offseason.

“What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death,” Young said about Rodgers, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And who chooses death? Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game and the next day you’re not that anymore and you find out — you know what? — I’m not actually even good at anything else. . . . So you end up wanting so much to go back to the thing I was great at. Not because you want the adulation and people to tell you that you’re great like there’s something that you’re great at. And as a human being, you don’t want to — [‘suck’, Brady said] that’s my highest and best use.”

“What [Rodgers] is contemplating is a really difficult thing, and people have no idea — having been there and felt that and have to deal with it,” Young continued. “I always tell people, ‘The next day you’re at the bottom of a cliff in a broken sack of bones. And then you gotta stand up and start doing something different. But it’s never going to be the same. It’ll never be as all-encompassing, as every bit of yourself poured out every week. There’s nothing like it. And that’s why Aaron is sitting in that spot, looking over the cliff going, ‘I don’t want to fall down there. I don’t want to go there. I don’t.’ And that’s really [how I] viscerally feel him today.”

“Steve brings out the perfect point,” Brady responded. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future.”

Panthers

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero confirms the Panthers are scheduled an interview with former Colts HC Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy.

for their head coaching vacancy. The Athletic’s Joe Person points out the Panthers need to interview one more minority outside candidate to satisfy the Rooney Rule.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen believes he’ll be back leading the team next year and added that the team was well within striking distance during a lot of their games, they just need to work on finishing.

“I don’t think there’s any need to discuss that any further,” Allen said, via ESPN. “And I’m certainly going forward with that anticipation, that’s the indication that I’ve been given. And I’m excited about it. Look, again, 7-10’s not where we want to be. But we’re not as far off as maybe some might think. I think there’s a young nucleus of players that I think we can build on going forward. I was pleased with the way that we kind of changed the tide a little bit defensively. The last half of the season I thought we were one of the better defenses in our league. So, I think there’s some foundational pieces that we can build on. Certainly, we’ve gotta do a better job of finishing…I think there were some opportunities for us to close some games out, finish some games, we didn’t get that done. So, I think that’s gonna be an area, that if we can learn how to finish games and close some of those games out, not only this season but seasons in the future will be different.”

Allen believes he has the full support of Saints owner Gayle Benson.

“We’ve talked throughout the season. I feel like I’ve got Mrs. B’s support,” Allen said. “She’s been nothing but outstanding for us. And I’m sure that at some point we’ll sit down and visit. But no, I have not specifically sat down with her after the season and went through a rehash of the season.”

Allen added that there has not been any discussion regarding potential staffing changes.

“That’s not where we’re at right now,” Allen said. “I think we’re going to evaluate everything. Just like I get evaluated, we’re going to evaluate where we need to improve, and that evaluation has not taken place yet. But that’ll happen here shortly, and we’ll have a plan moving forward.“