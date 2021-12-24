NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Stephen Gilmore, Siants

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ T Tristen Wirfs will see his fifth-year option increase by around $2 to $4 million due to his Pro Bowl appearance. (Brad Spielberger)

will see his fifth-year option increase by around $2 to $4 million due to his Pro Bowl appearance. (Brad Spielberger) Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians ruled out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) for Week 16.

Panthers

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore said the team just has to push through this losing streak.

“You just gotta keep working,” Gilmore said, via Panthers Wire. “We can only control this week, so we just gotta take it a day at a time and prepare for Tampa Bay. We know we have some good players on this team. We just have to put it together each and every play and play as a team. So I think this week we just have to turn that page and focus on this week.”

Gilmore mentioned he’s not thinking about his future with the team.

“Yeah, I didn’t think of it like that,” Gilmore said. “I love playing this game. Been playing it for a long time. And any time I step out on the field, I have fun. I prepare. And I try to give my all. Imma just enjoy it. You never know when this could be your last game, so I look at it like that.”

Panthers’ DE Brian Burns will see his fifth-year option increase by $6.3 million due to his Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. (Brad Spielberger)

Saints

Amie Just reports that Saints assistant OL coach Zach Strief, defensive assistant Cory Robinson, and defensive coaching intern Sterling Moore all tested positive for COVID-19.