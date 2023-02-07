NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Tom Brady, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady believes he can still continue to play football and admitted he wants to but believes it’s time to focus on the next chapter of his life.

“There’s always gonna be a part [of me] that wants to play and a part of me that, you know, feels like I can play,” Brady said, via PFT. “I think there’s just a decision to know that it’s the right time. So I think for me it’s more of just, it’s gonna end at some point, and I think now’s the time. And it’s not that I can’t do it. It’s not that I wouldn’t want to do it. It’s not that I wouldn’t be excited to play. I love playing football. I’ve loved playing football since I was a kid on the street on Portola Drive. So I think it’s just a decision that it’s time to do other things.”

Brady was reminded that he once said he’ll retire when he sucks and statistically, that is not the case as of yet.

“That’s true,” Brady said. “I did say that. And I meant it at the time. That was so long ago. I missed a few things in the meantime and certainly just have loved every experience that I’ve had doing it and doesn’t always go right, and I always tell this to my kids a lot, you know, it’s not about whether you win or lose, it’s about the process of trying to get the most out of yourself. And if you feel like you’ve done it then there’s a lot to be gained from it. And if you feel like you cheated that, then you feel like you’ve cheated yourself. And I think I’ve always wanted to maximize my ability as a player and now I get to maximize my ability in life as a person and as a human and as a man and as a father and as a son and as a brother and as a friend and as a teammate to different things going forward. So there’s a lot of things to be excited about.”

Falcons

Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen said there was absolutely a place for DL Grady Jarrett on his defense and he’s excited to get to work with him.

“Explosive, tough, disruptive, penetrator, a pass rusher,” Nielsen said, via Falcons Wire. “There’s definitely a place for a guy like that, definitely a place. So, I’m excited about working with him for sure.”

Panthers

Eagles LB Haason Reddick on joining the team after leaving the Panthers in free agency: “It wasn’t that I wanted to test free agency. Carolina just had other plans and other directions they wanted to go to.” (Pro Football Network)

on joining the team after leaving the Panthers in free agency: “It wasn’t that I wanted to test free agency. Carolina just had other plans and other directions they wanted to go to.” (Pro Football Network) ESPN’s David Newton notes the Panthers could bring back RB D’Onta Foreman pretty cheaply and pair him with another back from the draft in the middle rounds.

pretty cheaply and pair him with another back from the draft in the middle rounds. One key difference between the Panthers’ current roster and other teams new HC Frank Reich has had success with is at tight end, per Newton. He expects the team to prioritize adding a dangerous pass-catching tight end either in free agency or the draft.

has had success with is at tight end, per Newton. He expects the team to prioritize adding a dangerous pass-catching tight end either in free agency or the draft. Newton mentions re-signing veteran DT Matt Ioannidis is an option, otherwise the Panthers need to augment their depth at the position.

is an option, otherwise the Panthers need to augment their depth at the position. At safety, Newton notes new DC Ejiro Evero might move S Jeremy Chinn closer to the line of scrimmage similar to when he played linebacker as a rookie. While S Xavier Woods is under contract, Newton adds this position could use a makeover.