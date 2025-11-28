NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Brandin Cooks, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Bucs RB Bucky Irving said it was emotionally hard for him to deal with a major injury that has costed him half his season.
Panthers
Following their loss to the 49ers in Week 12, Panthers RB Rico Dowdle posted an emoji with squiggly eyes implying some frustration with how things went. Dowdle clarified the post and said HC Dave Canales addressed the team to tell them he should have called more run plays to take advantage of the lighter boxes.
“Just frustrated with the outcome of the game,” Dowdle said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “I thought we had an opportunity to run the ball more. Coach addressed it with the team. … He talked to me this morning about it.”
“We’ve got to run the ball for us to have our best chance and things like that.”
“We had an opportunity to run it on them. They didn’t give us heavy boxes. So I thought we could have run it on them… He just took full ownership of it. He definitely knows we need to run the ball to make that game closer. He said that in front of the whole team.”
Saints
Veteran WR Brandin Cooks offered high praise for the Saints organization after they worked with him to help him find a better situation to finish out the season.
“I would say I’ve got a ton of respect for the Saints organization helping me through this process and granting me this. There’s not one bad thing I have to say about them. I’ve got a lot of love for those guys over there. I believe in Kellan. I believe in Mickey. And I think they’ll get that right,” Cooks said, per Lance Lysowski.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!