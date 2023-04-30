NFC Notes: Bud Dupree, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

New Falcons LB Bud Dupree is happy to be back in his home state of Georgia and grew up as a fan of the franchise. He is ready to get healthy and play a full season after dealing with injury issues with the Titans.

“Ready to put a full health season together,” Dupree said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “I’ve got chips on my shoulder because I was hurt these last couple of years, so I’m going to play as hard as I can and as violent as I can.”

“I’m going to be real: Being a free agent was not good because I didn’t want to get released,” Dupree added. “Things happen, injuries occur. Overcame that, and went through a little tough time. When I signed with the Falcons, my phone had never blown up that much, even on draft day,” he said. “It’s crazy the people who want to see the Falcons do well just from my circle. I am going to have to get with the ticketing people and let them control that because I am trying to be dealing with nobody trying to hit me up before the game for tickets. The Falcons were my heroes growing up.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer revealed that second-round WR Jonathan Mingo was the previously unnamed player that the team felt had a strong top-30 visit.

“We had a great meeting. It was,” Fitterer said, via PanthersWire.com. “He was the guy that came in the office, Dan Morgan and I sat in there. He just has a vibe about him. Kind of a toughness. He’s all about ball. Got a little country to him. And totally different than I thought. But that was the guy that was really cool. He was a guy that — when Frank [Reich] and I sat in there, Dan and our staff this morning — kinda pointed him out as a guy we’re gonna target here at 39. And like I said, it went clean off the board. We were fortunate he was there. He was kinda the guy we were shootin’ for.”

ESPN’s David Newton reports the Panthers were attempting to trade back into the first round for a pass-rusher but were unable and wound up taking Mingo in the second round.

Saints

New Saints RB Kendre Miller had no problem letting the media know that he is coming for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart in New Orleans despite his respect for RB Alvin Kamara.

“I don’t sit too well at backup,” Miller told WWL Radio. “Even though I respect Kamara and everything he got for the Saints, and everything he did, but I’m coming for that No. 1.”