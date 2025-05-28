NFC Notes: Budda Baker, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers rookie DE Mykel Williams has already learned a lot from DE Nick Bosa so far this offseason.

“Learning from Bosa — Bosa came in and helped me tremendously,” Williams told Kay Adams, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Like, he’s a great teammate, telling me little stuff about angles and timing and hands. He’s really been adding to my game.”

“It’s been great, man,” Williams added. “Just playing for Saleh and in his scheme and his system, where he gives us so much freedom to go do our natural talents, what we’re supposed to do… . . It allows me to go be the pass rusher and the run stopper that I can be. It allows me to play to my strengths. I just thank Saleh for having this scheme and this system.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker learned not to get upset with other players who are still trying to learn their role on the team.

“I kind of had to not be as angry when guys are messing things up,” Baker said, via the team website. “That’s when I kind of got hot with the second or third time messing it up. Just understanding that those guys are trying hard. Everyone wanted to do their job.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp commented on his experiences with the team so far and also commented on new quarterback Sam Darnold.

“It felt good,” Kupp said of the first day of OTAs, via the team website. “Everyone’s learning a new offense, coming in after a few weeks, and it’s the first time running against people, it’s always different—you can run things on air all the time, but there’s nothing like getting out there, 11 on 11, thinking fast and making decisions and all that. The energy was great, guys are excited, and that’s all you can ask for on Day 1.”

“I just believe in this style of offense, what it is, the detail that’s involved in making it happen,” Kupp added. “I think it’s the kind of offense you have to run if you want to win championships. We’ve got guys across the board, and guys are bought into it and are starting to understand what we’re trying to get done. It’s exciting bring that stuff alive.”

“He’s awesome,” Kupp replied when asked about Darnold. “He’s been great in terms of having a little bit of familiarity with the offense coming into this. The insights that he shares and the confidence he has in being able to say, ‘Hey, these are the things that have worked in this offense’ in terms of how we’ve operated and how he’s operated, and being able to collaborate together and figure out what that looks like for us as we put this team together—this skill group, this offensive line, this quarterback group, as we get together and figure out what we’re going to be about, to be able to have that collaborative talking, it’s been really good.”