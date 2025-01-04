NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams has been sacked 67 times this season but refused to throw his offensive line under the bus when asked about struggles with protection.

“There’s been a stupid — excuse my language — but a stupid idea behind my offensive linemen,” Williams said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “The connotation behind my offensive line has been annoying and frustrating because they work their tail off to be able to go out there. The negative connotation behind them, they come in and work their butt off each day, each week.”

Williams took responsibility for a “good amount” of the sacks he’s sustained and wants to find ways to improve.

“I’ve taken sacks, yes. And a good amount have been on me, whether it’s small things of getting the ball out of my hands and maybe dirting it, not trying to find the perfect route, perfect play, maybe it’s just throwing it out of bounds, dirting it, finding the checkdown faster. And the other one is not trying to make plays all the time.”

Williams reiterated how blame for every sack shouldn’t go on their offensive line.

“The stupid connotation behind my offensive line being bad is not the truth,” Williams said. “I’ve taken a good amount of sacks that have been my fault, and a couple throughout that last game were mine.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell hasn’t decided on LB Alex Anzalone ‘s status for Week 18 but mentioned they will use caution to not rush him back too soon. (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers DC Jeff Hafley isn’t worried about DB Xavier McKinney ‘s lack of interception totals: “He hasn’t had interceptions in a while, but when’s the last time you saw anyone throw the ball anywhere near him?” (Matt Schneidman)

Packers DT Rashan Gary increased his 2025 base salary by $250,000 to $7.05 million for being elected to the Pro Bowl, per Corry.

was in the building for Green Bay’s practice on Friday. Green Bay WR Christian Watson‘s status is in the air for Week 18, per HC Matt LaFleur: “It was good to get him back out there.” (Bill Huber)