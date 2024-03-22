NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, Anders Carlson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

USC QB Caleb Williams believes Chicago got a steal in WR Keenan Allen.

“That was great,” Williams said, via Bears Wire. “I’ve known Keenan for a little bit now, hung out. He was at the Chargers at the time, obviously, and now he’s at the Bears for a fourth-round pick, which is crazy.”

Williams believes Allen can be someone that he can lean upon for knowledge.

“He had his best year last year,” Williams said about Allen. “He’s a beast. Good guy. Awesome dude to be around, he can give you a lot of knowledge.”

Allen is also impressed with what he’s seen out of Williams.

“Hell of an athlete,” Allen said. “Obviously, he can make tremendous plays with his feet, with his arm. Looks like he knows the game really well. Really good.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst discussed the kicking situation in Green Bay and didn’t guarantee K Anders Carlson the job for next season.

“I’m excited to see what he does in Year 2, but there will be competition in the room,” Gutekunst said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “He’s got to improve. That’s important. I thought he did some really good things this year and he improved as the year went on, but that’s going to be important, and competition is going to be part of that.”

“I think he had a good rookie year. You look at rookie years in the past around here, it’s tough to kick in this weather, as everyone knows. I think he had a pretty solid year, but there’s going to need to be a curve of getting better if that’s going to continue. I do like the way he approaches it. He’s very calm and handles the pressure very well.”

Vikings

Vikings RB Aaron Jones’ one-year, $7 million deal includes a signing bonus of $4 million, a guaranteed $3,000,000 salary in 2024, along with $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a workout bonus of $150,000, via OverTheCap.

one-year, $7 million deal includes a signing bonus of $4 million, a guaranteed $3,000,000 salary in 2024, along with $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a workout bonus of $150,000, via OverTheCap. Vikings DE Jonathan Greenard ‘s four-year, $76 million deal includes a $16.5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $2.5 million in 2024, a guaranteed $19 million salary in 2025, and non-guaranteed salaries of $18.39 million over the final two years of the deal. He can also earn $2,040,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a workout bonus of $400,000, via OverTheCap.

‘s four-year, $76 million deal includes a $16.5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $2.5 million in 2024, a guaranteed $19 million salary in 2025, and non-guaranteed salaries of $18.39 million over the final two years of the deal. He can also earn $2,040,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a workout bonus of $400,000, via OverTheCap. Ohio State LB Steele Chambers met with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)