NFC Notes: Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury knows that the team will be unable to replace LB Chandler Jones, but has high hopes for third-round linebackers Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas.

“It’s impossible to replace a Hall of Fame rusher like Chandler, we know that,” Kingsbury said, via AZCardinals.com. “But as a unit and schematically, we’ve got to be able to find that production somehow. I think those guys will all add to it.”

Cowboys

There’s an opening for Cowboys fourth-round TE Jake Ferguson to step into right away as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz, another former fourth-rounder. But to do so, Ferguson will have to prove his time in the Wisconsin offense prepared him to block at an NFL level.

“Going to Wisconsin, that’s first, second, pretty much third down, we’re blocking,” Ferguson said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “If it’s six yards, we think we can get it on the ground. Coming into college, I didn’t really pride myself on blocking. I didn’t want to be a guy who was in the trenches a lot. But finally getting through those five years at Wisconsin, that’s something that I love doing. That’s all it is, it’s a mindset in the trenches.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue and Nick Baumgardner take a look at the Rams’ undrafted free agents and which ones have a chance to make the team. Rodrigue highlights Georgie State TE Roger Carter as an H-back utility player who could help fill the role left by WR Robert Woods in the run game.

There are also opportunities at outside linebacker and cornerback for undrafted players to earn spots, per Rodrigue. Some names she mentions specifically are TCU CB T.J. Carter, Wisconsin CB Caesar Dancy-Williams, Liberty CB Duron Lowe, Florida State OLB Keir Thomas and North Dakota State OLB Brayden Thomas.