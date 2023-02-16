NFC Notes: Cardinals, Jalen Ramsey, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals new HC Jonathan Gannon feels it is rare to sign with a team that already has its franchise quarterback, like Arizona does in Kyler Murray : “Not too many times you take over a team and have a franchise quarterback,” per Patrick Claybon of NFL Network.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said Gannon's plan for Murray was a major selling point for them: "Getting him back to the playmaker he is and making sure we build around him." (Mike Garafolo)

Gannon said will speak with DC Vance Joseph to see if his vision for their defensive system "blends with mine, we'll go from there." (Josh Weinfuss)

Gannon plans on using LB Isaiah Simmons in multiple ways going forward: "All different ways." (Weinfuss)

Rams

When asked about the future of Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, who has come up in some trade speculation this offseason, Rams executive Kevin Demoff responded teams are always inquiring about their players. What he didn’t say is that Ramsey is definitely going to be on the team in 2023.

“I think for all of our players it’s going to be about figuring out what’s best moving forward. But when you are a team like the Rams who has had success, people are always inquiring about our talent, it’s not just Jalen. But could not be more grateful for Jalen for what he’s done for the Rams leading this defense,” per Bridget Condon of NFL Network.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Rams hired former Washington HC Jimmy Lake for a position on their coaching staff.

for a position on their coaching staff. His role for next season is still to be determined, but Pelissero points out Lake was the Buccaneers’ defensive backs coach in 2010-2011 and held the same position with the Lions in 2008.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reports the Rams are promoting offensive assistant Zak Kromer to assistant offensive line coach.

to assistant offensive line coach. Rodrigue also reports the Panthers are expected to hire former Rams DBs coach Jonathan Cooley for the same position in Carolina.

for the same position in Carolina. The Saints have hired Rams OL coach Kevin Carberry as their assistant OL coach. (Field Yates)

Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks announced they’ve promoted four members of their front office, including Nolan Teasley as assistant general manager, Matt Berry as senior director of player personnel, Aaron Hineline becomes director of college scouting, and Willie Schneider as director of pro personnel.