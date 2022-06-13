NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Cooper Kupp Contract Details, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals third-string QB Trace McSorley is trying to learn from backup QB Colt McCoy, studying how he prepares and handles himself.

“He’s always ready,” McSorley said, via Kevin Parrish Jr. of AZCardinals.com. “How he prepares, watches the film, understands gameplans, especially during this offseason. He’s talking to guys and carrying himself like a starter.” “I try to carry myself the same way, and being around him has just elevated that more,” McSorley added. “I don’t wish an injury on any quarterback ahead of me, but I will be ready if the opportunity comes.” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is expected to take part in mandatory minicamp this week.

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp‘s new deal has him under contract in Los Angeles for five more seasons and until he turns 33. That type of deal very well could take Kupp through the end of his career but he left the door open for more.

“I don’t really think that far out,” Kupp said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I want to play this game for a very long time. There’s nothing about me that thinks this will be my last, but you gotta take things a year at a time as you’re playing this game, and understand a lot of things can change. For me, I want to play this game for a long time.”

According to Pro Football Talk, the Rams added three years and $80 million to the remainder of Kupp’s deal for a total of five years and $109.85 million. Kupp received a $20 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $10 million, $15 million, $15 million, $12.5 million and $14.85 million

His 2022 base salary is fully guaranteed at signing. His 2023 base is guaranteed for injury at signing, and becomes fully guaranteed along with his 2024 base salary early in the 2023 league year.

Kupp has offseason roster bonuses in 2023-2026 that are worth $5 million, with the exception of 2025 which is worth $7.5 million. The 2023 bonus is guaranteed at signing, the 2024 bonus becomes guaranteed early in the 2023 league year and $5 million of the 2025 bonus vests to guaranteed early in the 2024 league year.

Seahawks

Per the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Seahawks S Jamal Adams said he had surgery to fuse the middle and ring fingers on his left hand after suffering multiple dislocations there. He can’t make a fist with that hand: “It is what it is. It’s for the love of the game. Been going through that for two years. First year when I got here, I dislocated my ring finger about 10 times, my (middle) one about 12. [But] It’s good now — and they in trouble.”

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs said the team's new defensive scheme is the same defense he ran during his first three years in Detroit so he's "very familiar with it." (Curtis Crabtree)