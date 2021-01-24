NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

According to Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated, the Cardinals are hiring former Jets WRs coach Shawn Jefferson to the same role in Arizona.

Former Cardinals WR coach David Raih is joining Vanderbilt as its new offensive coordinator. (Matt Zenitz)

Rams

While the Rams lost their playoff game against the Packers, they still showcased RB Cam Akers in the Wildcat. Rams’ HC Sean McVay spoke about what Akers brings to the table and if we would see more of the Wildcat in the team’s future plans.

“When you look at it, Cam has done such a great job of really just continuing to become a big part and in some instances, the focal part of the offense,” McVay said, via Eric D. Williams. “You can definitely build on that. I think you want to pick and choose your spots, but as I said, I think this guy has got an incredibly bright future. The more that the ball is in his hands — usually good things happen. And we’ve seen that as of late. I think he really had a lot of good momentum and a lot of good performances that he can draw on to really build on this. I think it can be something for sure that we build on.”

Akers has quite a positive opinion about the formation and agrees with McVay that he should get the ball often.

“It shows my versatility and one of the many things I can do on the field,” Akers said, “I just have the ball in my hands and can see everything happening much faster.”

